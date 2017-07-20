Qld cops to double number of body-worn cameras

By on
Qld cops to double number of body-worn cameras

Devices now present at 168 stations.

The Queensland Police Service will almost double the number of body-worn video cameras used on the beat by December this year.

Police minister Mark Ryan today announced a second stage of the rollout that will see the number of devices used across the state grow from 2700 to 5100.

The first stage of the rollout during 2016 distributed the devices to 94 operational units in 26 police stations, which is still the largest rollout of body-worn cameras across Australia and the third largest worldwide.

Stage two will deliver devices to a further 142 police stations statewide.The full list of sites that will soon receive the devices can be found here

The Axon Flex devices, manufactured by Taser, record or 'buffer' continuously during a shift, but only begin to save the footage when activated by an officer. They can store up to nine hours of recordings, and are equipped to automatically save the 30 seconds of footage prior to activation as well.

Chief commissioner Ian Stewart said the cameras save officers a minimum of 10 minutes each shift.

All devices are funded through a $6 million investment in the in the 2015-16 state budget that the Palaszczuk-led Labor party had pledged in the lead up to the January 2015 poll. 

QPS has also introduced the most developed rules governing use of the cameras. Cops are required to activate the cameras when they exercise a police power or apply the use of force. 

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
body worn camera governmentit hardware police qld qps strategy

Most Read Articles

Petya damage to TNT Express systems is likely permanent

Petya damage to TNT Express systems is likely permanent
Why you should care about the govt's encryption crackdown

Why you should care about the govt's encryption crackdown
NBN Co finally reveals extent of micronode problem

NBN Co finally reveals extent of micronode problem
Immigration's 2014 data breach has cost it almost $1m so far

Immigration's 2014 data breach has cost it almost $1m so far
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?