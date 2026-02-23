QLD Building Commission moves IT under operations

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) regulator has reorganised itself under a new operating model, as part of a major digital transformation and modernisation program.

As part of that program, QBCC's new operating model means the regulator's digital and information division has been placed under a newly appointed chief operating officer, Amanda Pafumi, who was appointed in December 2025.

In that model, QBCC has retitled the chief digital and information officer (CDIO) role to general manager, digital and information.

The regulator has advertised for the general manager role, which a QBCC spokesperson described as both strategic and operational in providing expert and strategic advice to the organisation on issues, risks and opportunities relating to digital, information management and technology.

Leading QBCC's digital, enterprise and information management functions is also part of the role.

Its former CDIO, Jeremy Janes, left QBCC in December last year, for a similar role at the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority (QRIDA).

Under Janes' tenure, QBCC recognised a gap in digital capabilties and the need for enhanced enterprise coherence, and started to revamp its approach to digital service delivery.

A digital strategy plan was approved for the QBCC in 2022, along with a roadmap and an enterprise architecture plan.

"We're making commonsense changes that simplify processes, strengthen decision making and improve how we do business, inside and out," the QBCC spokesperson said.

The authority launched digital licenses last year which the spokesperson said provide convenience for the industry, and reassurance to home owners that they're hiring an appropriate licensed contractor.