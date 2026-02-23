QLD Building Commission moves IT under operations

By
Follow google news

Existing CDIO left last year.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) regulator has reorganised itself under a new operating model, as part of a major digital transformation and modernisation program.

QLD Building Commission moves IT under operations

As part of that program, QBCC's new operating model means the regulator's digital and information division has been placed under a newly appointed chief operating officer, Amanda Pafumi, who was appointed in December 2025.

In that model, QBCC has retitled the chief digital and information officer (CDIO) role to general manager, digital and information.

The regulator has advertised for the general manager role, which a QBCC spokesperson described as both strategic and operational in providing expert and strategic advice to the organisation on issues, risks and opportunities relating to digital, information management and technology.

Leading QBCC's digital, enterprise and information management functions is also part of the role.

Its former CDIO, Jeremy Janes, left QBCC in December last year, for a similar role at the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority (QRIDA).

Under Janes' tenure, QBCC recognised a gap in digital capabilties and the need for enhanced enterprise coherence, and started to revamp its approach to digital service delivery.

A digital strategy plan was approved for the QBCC in 2022, along with a roadmap and an enterprise architecture plan.

"We're making commonsense changes that simplify processes, strengthen decision making and improve how we do business, inside and out," the QBCC spokesperson said.

The authority launched digital licenses last year which the spokesperson said provide convenience for the industry, and reassurance to home owners that they're hiring an appropriate licensed contractor.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
governmentqueensland building and construction commissiontraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Getting ahead of the tech: what&#8217;s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Getting ahead of the tech: what’s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM

Events

Most Read Articles

Qantas changes its tech leadership

Qantas changes its tech leadership
Victoria's whole-of-government CISO has left

Victoria's whole-of-government CISO has left
Woolworths splits infosec and physical security again

Woolworths splits infosec and physical security again
Qantas' digital and customer head steps down

Qantas' digital and customer head steps down
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?