QBE shifts cyber leadership to the US

Interim cyber lead secures permanent position.

ASX-listed insurer QBE Insurance Group has shifted its cyber security leadership to the United States as part of an effort to embed a more global-facing technology function. 

The move follows the February departure of former CSO Andrew Dell, who left the company after six-and-a-half years to join Microsoft. 

At the time, director of technology enterprise services Jim Christianson stepped into the role on an interim basis.

However, iTnews can confirm that Christianson, a decade-long QBE veteran, has now been appointed to the role permanently.

He will continue to be based in the US, with the new title of chief digital security and resilience officer.

“As an international insurer and reinsurer, QBE’s enterprise-wide functions, such as technology and operations, are designed to support the business globally, with team members located across each of our divisions,” a QBE spokesperson told iTnews. 

Meanwhile, to support its local capabilities, QBE began hiring for an Australia-based director of cyber defence and operations last month. 

The newly created role - targeted at a CISO-level executive - will report to Christianson and oversee the “strategic direction and operational execution of enterprise-wide cybersecurity initiatives,” according to a job listing. 

The shake-up of QBE's cyber security function follows the recent departure of its chief data and analytics officer Sonya Crosby.

The data function is currently being overseen by long-term data specialist Scott Wynne while QBE recruits for a permanent replacement. 

