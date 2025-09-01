QBE Insurance Group hunts new data and analytics chief

By

Interim appointed as Sonya Crosby retires.

QBE Insurance Group is recruiting a new chief data and analytics officer following the retirement of Sonya Crosby.

QBE Insurance Group hunts new data and analytics chief

The ASX-listed insurer has promoted its long-term data specialist Scott Wynne to the role of interim data and analytics chief while it seeks a permanent replacement.

Crosby stepped into the leadership role two years ago, having previously held similar roles at Westpac New Zealand and Bank of New Zealand.

QBE confirmed Crosby’s retirement, adding in a statement: “With more than eight years at QBE, Scott brings a wealth of experience to the role, most recently as head of data and AI governance.”

Prior to taking on his current role, Wynne spent over seven years as QBE's head of claims analytics.

During this time, according to Wynne's LinkedIn, he delivered the company's "first GenAI project focused on driving data-driven innovation and operational efficiency".

Meanwhile, as part of the transition, QBE head of data community, adoption and innovation Tanya Mackay will take on an expanded role in an interim capacity “to support the head of data and AI governance responsibilities”, the spokesperson added.

The changes come three months after QBE’s chief security officer Andrew Dell left after over six-and-a-half years at the firm to take up a role at Microsoft.

US-based global director of technology enterprise services Jim Christianson was named as the firm's interim group chief security officer.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
datainsuranceqbesoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security

Events

Most Read Articles

Woolworths cuts Big W loose from shared technology stack

Woolworths cuts Big W loose from shared technology stack
Telstra Health to lead My Health Record data architecture overhaul

Telstra Health to lead My Health Record data architecture overhaul
Defence's ERP bill with IBM hits $575m

Defence's ERP bill with IBM hits $575m
ANZ eyes 'compound' gains from GenAI

ANZ eyes 'compound' gains from GenAI
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?