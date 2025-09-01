QBE Insurance Group hunts new data and analytics chief

QBE Insurance Group is recruiting a new chief data and analytics officer following the retirement of Sonya Crosby.

The ASX-listed insurer has promoted its long-term data specialist Scott Wynne to the role of interim data and analytics chief while it seeks a permanent replacement.

Crosby stepped into the leadership role two years ago, having previously held similar roles at Westpac New Zealand and Bank of New Zealand.

QBE confirmed Crosby’s retirement, adding in a statement: “With more than eight years at QBE, Scott brings a wealth of experience to the role, most recently as head of data and AI governance.”

Prior to taking on his current role, Wynne spent over seven years as QBE's head of claims analytics.

During this time, according to Wynne's LinkedIn, he delivered the company's "first GenAI project focused on driving data-driven innovation and operational efficiency".

Meanwhile, as part of the transition, QBE head of data community, adoption and innovation Tanya Mackay will take on an expanded role in an interim capacity “to support the head of data and AI governance responsibilities”, the spokesperson added.

The changes come three months after QBE’s chief security officer Andrew Dell left after over six-and-a-half years at the firm to take up a role at Microsoft.

US-based global director of technology enterprise services Jim Christianson was named as the firm's interim group chief security officer.