Qantas says customer data released by cyber criminals

By
Follow google news

Months after breach.

Qantas Airways confirmed customer data stolen in a July breach had been published by cybercriminals.

Qantas says customer data released by cyber criminals

The airline said in July that more than a million customers had sensitive details such as phone numbers, birth dates or home addresses accessed in one of Australia's biggest cyber breaches in years.

Another four million customers had just their name and email address taken during the hack, it said at the time.

The July breach represented Australia's most high-profile cyberattack since telecommunications giant Optus and health insurer Medibank were hit in 2022, incidents that prompted mandatory cyber resilience laws.

On Sunday, Qantas said in a statement that it was "one of a number of companies globally that has had data released by cyber criminals following the airline’s cyber incident in early July, where customer data was stolen via a third party platform".

The platform is widely reported to be Salesforce, with hackers using social engineering techniques to gain access. 

"With the help of specialist cyber security experts, we are investigating what data was part of the release," it said.

"We have an ongoing injunction in place to prevent the stolen data being accessed, viewed, released, used, transmitted or published by anyone, including third parties," the airline added.

Hacker collective Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters is behind the Qantas data release, which occurred after a ransom deadline set by the group passed.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cybersecurityqantassecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape

Events

Most Read Articles

NSW gov contractor uploaded Excel spreadsheet of flood victims' data to ChatGPT

NSW gov contractor uploaded Excel spreadsheet of flood victims' data to ChatGPT
Age verification IDs taken in Discord data breach

Age verification IDs taken in Discord data breach
Microsoft to kill local account workarounds in Windows 11 preview builds

Microsoft to kill local account workarounds in Windows 11 preview builds
Google says 'likely over 100' affected by Oracle-linked hacking campaign

Google says 'likely over 100' affected by Oracle-linked hacking campaign
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?