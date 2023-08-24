Qantas outlines tech transformation targets for next two years

By

Covering cloud migration, digital optimisation and operational efficiency.

Qantas has set a clear path for the next two years as part of an ongoing transformation, covering its transition to cloud and optimising the digital customer experience.

Qantas outlines tech transformation targets for next two years

In its full-year 2023 results, the airline said data and digitalisation will occupy 35 percent of its targeted $300 million cost and revenue transformation efforts over the next financial year.

Qantas plans to complete its IT cloud transition, add baggage tracking to its app amongst other features and boost functionality for charter and group bookings

It also intends to improve its revenue management system, digital-enabled additional revenue, and data-driven decision-making, including for aircraft maintenance.

The remaining parts of the transformation involve fleet renewals and network improvements (25 percent) and ways of working (40 percent), which it said will include virtual reality for cabin crew.

As the airline heads to FY25, it plans to build out its digital customer experience, drive operational efficiencies and continue enhancing its data-driven management capability.

Over the FY23 period its spending across technology and digital reached $89 million.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce told investors it is “recruiting a significant amount of cabin crew and engineers”, but has no issue with finding enough pilots.

He also noted that customers had "stuck with" the airline, "even when we were a long way from delivering the service that they expected”.

He said issues impacting customer service had been resolved, and that the airline's "return to profit also means we can make some important investments in their experience.”

“There's a steady stream of short and long term projects happening across the group, all with a simple aim of making people's journey a lot better.”

Qantas reported an underlying profit before tax of $2.47 billion and a statutory profit after tax of $1.74 billion.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
qantasstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

Toll Government and Defence targets second phase of IT modernisation

Toll Government and Defence targets second phase of IT modernisation
Latitude Financial flags $76 million in cyber incident costs

Latitude Financial flags $76 million in cyber incident costs
SA Power Networks seeks $314m ICT budget

SA Power Networks seeks $314m ICT budget
Endeavour Group targets $200m savings with three-year tech program

Endeavour Group targets $200m savings with three-year tech program

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?