Qantas obtains court order to prevent third-party access to stolen data

Qantas Airways has obtained an interim injunction in the NSW Supreme Court to prevent the stolen data from being accessed or published by anyone, including by any third parties.

Earlier this month, a hacker broke into a database containing the personal information of millions of Qantas customers, Australia's biggest such breach in years.

Similar incidents took place in 2022, with telecommunications giant Optus and health insurer Medibank.

There continues to be no evidence that any personal data stolen from Qantas has been released, the company said in the statement.

The country's flag carrier said that last week it had contacted the 5.7 million affected customers, outlining the specific fields of their personal data that were compromised.

"No credit card details, personal financial information or passport details were stored in the compromised system and therefore have not been accessed," Qantas said.

The airline operator said it is working closely with several bodies, such as the Australian Federal Police, the National Cyber Security Coordinator and the Australian Cyber Security Centre, to thoroughly investigate criminal activity surrounding the breach.

HWL Ebsworth is among other hack victims to go to the courts for an interim injunction.