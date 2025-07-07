Qantas contacted by "potential cyber criminal"

By

Working to verify link to last week’s breach.

Qantas has been contacted by a “potential cyber criminal” following a cyber incident last week, though the airline has so far been unable to verify if the contact is genuine or opportunistic.

Qantas contacted by "potential cyber criminal"

In an update posted late Monday, Qantas said it is “working to validate” the contact and any claims made by the unknown person or persons.

“As this is a criminal matter, we have engaged the Australian Federal Police and won’t be commenting any further on the details of the contact,” the airline said.

“There is no evidence that any personal data stolen from Qantas has been released, but with the support of specialist cyber security experts, we continue to actively monitor.

A Manila-based customer service operation was hit last week, with some 6 million customer records stored in an unspecified platform being potentially accessed 

The records contained personal information, but no financial or payment data.

Qantas has also stated that the perpetrators did not gain access to individual frequent flyer accounts or credentials as part of the incident.

The airline is expected to provide an update this week “on the types of their personal data that was contained” in the records.

“This will confirm specific data fields for each individual, which will vary from customer to customer,” Qantas said.

The airline added that some additional security checks had been added to frequent flyer account security.

"Additional security measures have been put in place to further restrict access and strengthen system monitoring and detection," Qantas said.

"This includes additional security measures for Qantas frequent flyer accounts to further protect them from unauthorised access, including requiring additional identification for account changes."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
qantassecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Reveals Hidden Costs and Cloud Storage Shifts in ANZ for 2025
Wasabi Reveals Hidden Costs and Cloud Storage Shifts in ANZ for 2025
Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks
Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks
Protect APIs. Protect Your Business.
Protect APIs. Protect Your Business.
KnowBe4 Benchmark Report: Reducing Human Risk & Phishing Vulnerability in ANZ
KnowBe4 Benchmark Report: Reducing Human Risk & Phishing Vulnerability in ANZ
Modern Identity for SAP and Beyond: Replace SAP IDM with Saviynt
Modern Identity for SAP and Beyond: Replace SAP IDM with Saviynt

Events

Most Read Articles

Qantas facing 'significant' data theft after cyber attack

Qantas facing 'significant' data theft after cyber attack
Home Affairs officer accessed data on "friends and associates"

Home Affairs officer accessed data on "friends and associates"
International Criminal Court hit by cyber attack

International Criminal Court hit by cyber attack
Ex-student charged over Western Sydney University cyberattacks

Ex-student charged over Western Sydney University cyberattacks
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?