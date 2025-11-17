Qantas builds digital and AI centre in Adelaide

Qantas will open a technology and innovation centre in Adelaide early next year that will focus on improving digital experience delivery.

The centre “is projected to be home to more than 420 highly-skilled technology roles over the next three years, bringing critical innovation capability in-house,” Qantas said in a statement.

The airline said that “product managers, digital experience designers, software engineers, and data and AI specialists will come together to transform how customers interact with Qantas across the entire journey.”

The centre will open in March 2026.

“Technology and AI is critical to lifting the customer experience at every part of the journey, from booking to inflight and baggage collection,” Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson said.

“This new hub will bring the best Australian skilled talent together to build digital products and experiences that make travel easier and more personalised.”

Qantas also struck an agreement with Adelaide University “to build graduate recruitment pathways directly into the centre.