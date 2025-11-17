Qantas builds digital and AI centre in Adelaide

By
Follow google news

Home to 420-plus technology workers.

Qantas will open a technology and innovation centre in Adelaide early next year that will focus on improving digital experience delivery.

Qantas builds digital and AI centre in Adelaide

The centre “is projected to be home to more than 420 highly-skilled technology roles over the next three years, bringing critical innovation capability in-house,” Qantas said in a statement.

The airline said that “product managers, digital experience designers, software engineers, and data and AI specialists will come together to transform how customers interact with Qantas across the entire journey.”

The centre will open in March 2026.

“Technology and AI is critical to lifting the customer experience at every part of the journey, from booking to inflight and baggage collection,” Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson said.

“This new hub will bring the best Australian skilled talent together to build digital products and experiences that make travel easier and more personalised.”

Qantas also struck an agreement with Adelaide University “to build graduate recruitment pathways directly into the centre.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© Digital Nation
Tags:
emerging techqantas

Sponsored Whitepapers

Build the Infrastructure for Your AI Revolution
Build the Infrastructure for Your AI Revolution
2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility

Events

Most Read Articles

HCF chases near real-time intelligence on members' digital experience

HCF chases near real-time intelligence on members' digital experience
Westpac Intelligence Layer breaks cover

Westpac Intelligence Layer breaks cover
Uniting uses GenAI to cut admin burden for frontline care workers

Uniting uses GenAI to cut admin burden for frontline care workers
Suncorp creates a "clear execution roadmap" for agentic AI

Suncorp creates a "clear execution roadmap" for agentic AI
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?