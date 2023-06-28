Qantas brings technology under chief customer officer

Qantas is bringing its technology operations under a brand new executive, Catriona Larritt, who has been appointed as the airline’s chief customer and digital officer.

Technology responsibilities previously rolled up to group executive of strategy, people and technology, Rob Marcolina.

Marcolina is set to become the airline’s CFO.

He will retain oversight of strategy and transformation, but offload the technology portion of his remit.

In an ASX filing [pdf], Qantas said that “responsibility for technology will be added to [the chief customer officer’s] portfolio, reflecting the role of digital in improving customer service”.

“Investing in digital is a huge part of our plans to keep improving customer experience,” CEO-designate Vanessa Hudson said.

“Through the website and app, we can put a lot of power in people’s hands to control their journey and access real-time information.

“That’s why we are adding responsibility for technology to the chief customer officer’s portfolio.”

Larritt, who takes the portfolio lead role, is presently the executive manager of Qantas Freight, a role she’s held for almost three years.

Prior to that, she was Jetstar’s group chief customer officer.

Stephanie Tully was previously Qantas group chief customer officer; she shifted out of the role in November last year to lead Jetstar.

There appears to be no change to the underlying C-Level roles that run Qantas' technology operations.

Qantas has undergone a major modernisation of its technology partnerships and platforms in the last couple of years, as it emerges from the pandemic.