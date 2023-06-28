Qantas brings technology under chief customer officer

By on
Qantas brings technology under chief customer officer

Makes executive changes.

Qantas is bringing its technology operations under a brand new executive, Catriona Larritt, who has been appointed as the airline’s chief customer and digital officer.

Technology responsibilities previously rolled up to group executive of strategy, people and technology, Rob Marcolina.

Marcolina is set to become the airline’s CFO. 

He will retain oversight of strategy and transformation, but offload the technology portion of his remit.

In an ASX filing [pdf], Qantas said that “responsibility for technology will be added to [the chief customer officer’s] portfolio, reflecting the role of digital in improving customer service”.

“Investing in digital is a huge part of our plans to keep improving customer experience,” CEO-designate Vanessa Hudson said.

“Through the website and app, we can put a lot of power in people’s hands to control their journey and access real-time information.

“That’s why we are adding responsibility for technology to the chief customer officer’s portfolio.” 

Larritt, who takes the portfolio lead role, is presently the executive manager of Qantas Freight, a role she’s held for almost three years.

Prior to that, she was Jetstar’s group chief customer officer.

Stephanie Tully was previously Qantas group chief customer officer; she shifted out of the role in November last year to lead Jetstar.

There appears to be no change to the underlying C-Level roles that run Qantas' technology operations.

Qantas has undergone a major modernisation of its technology partnerships and platforms in the last couple of years, as it emerges from the pandemic.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
qantasstrategytechnologytraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
7&#189; Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
7½ Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department

Most Read Articles

ANZ deploys new algorithms, AI to tackle scams

ANZ deploys new algorithms, AI to tackle scams
Westpac tech teams impacted as bank cuts 300 staff

Westpac tech teams impacted as bank cuts 300 staff
Police Bank takes a "leap to the future"

Police Bank takes a "leap to the future"
Macquarie Group lands new chief digital officer

Macquarie Group lands new chief digital officer

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?