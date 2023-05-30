Qantas backs AI in transformation push

By on
Qantas backs AI in transformation push
Image credit: Qantas Group

Sees "multiple" waves of optimisation being possible.

Qantas Group has put artificial intelligence at the front-and-centre of ongoing transformation efforts, with the hope it can lead to several waves of operational optimisation.

Speaking at the airline’s investor day, its first such gathering since 2019, domestic and international CEO Andrew David highlighted the transformation program, which he said “aims to redesign and enhance the way we deliver our services across the entire business.”

While noting that the transformation opportunity “spans almost all aspects of the airline”, David homed in on efforts to transform Qantas’ planning and operations “with technology and data”. 

“Digitising our operations and enhancing our planning system will support rapid integration of plans, minimisation of inefficiency, and enhanced and faster operational decision-making,” he said.

“Our digital operations strategy will bring data and tools such as AI and machine learning to bear over multiple time horizons to enable sophisticated optimisation of our workforce and asset deployment, and rapid learning from actual performance to refine planning models and drive further continuous improvement.”

The airline’s Jetstar subsidiary backed AI technology as an enabler for its transformation as well.

CEO Stephanie Tully said Jetstar is “pursuing transformation across all cost and revenue lines of the business, from overall planning, from network design through to … operations where we see numerous value buckets to be achieved through uplifting capabilities, processes and tools, including through digitisation and AI-enabled better predictive capabilities.”

Qantas made a dramatic shift in its technology strategy in the pandemic, cutting ties with several long-term IT suppliers such as IBM, Fujitsu and Telstra, and instead aligning with the likes of Orro Group.

