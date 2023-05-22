PyPI restored after weekend attack

The PyPI Python code repository was restored earlier this morning, following a weekend outage because it was under attack.

Sign-up and package upload functions were blocked during the outage.

A status notification provides little detail, but it appears an automated attack was the possible source.

“The volume of malicious users and malicious projects being created on the index in the past week has outpaced our ability to respond to it in a timely fashion, especially with multiple PyPI administrators on leave," the repository's overseers said.

The outage lasted around 29 hours.

In January, the repository suffered a supply-chain attack to the package torchtriton, part of the Triton language and compiler used for writing custom deep-learning primitives.

Previous typo-squat supply-chain attacks against PyPI include one in May 2022, in which PyPI ctx and a fork of PHP phpass were targeted in attacks designed to steal AWS credentials; while in 2017, Slovakia’s CERT discovered 10 bogus packages on the site.