PsiQuantum to build computer at Moreton Bay

By
Follow google news

Instead of near Brisbane Airport.

PsiQuantum, the startup backed by the Queensland and federal governments, will no longer base its planned quantum computer near Brisbane Airport, shifting instead to Moreton Bay.

PsiQuantum to build computer at Moreton Bay

The company said in a statement that “early site works” at the Moreton Bay Central precinct had begun, “ahead of a formal groundbreaking in June.”

Interim chief executive Victor Peng said that “City of Moreton Bay provides the infrastructure, scalability, and collaborative environment we need to deliver” on the project.

PsiQuantum said that the new site offers it “the strongest pathway to meeting the company’s technical requirements and development plans at speed and scale.”

New energy infrastructure has already been commissioned for the precinct.

The company said that Brisbane Airport Corporation had been a “constructive partner to PsiQuantum” for the original site. 

It did not specifically say why the project had to move.

PsiQuantum has gained attention in Australia owing to a $940 million investment made by the federal and Queensland governments.

The federal government has blocked attempts to understand the rationale for the investment.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
hardwarepsiquantum

Sponsored Whitepapers

1 in 3 companies lose SaaS data. Here&#8217;s how to prevent it
1 in 3 companies lose SaaS data. Here’s how to prevent it
The biggest AI opportunities are still ahead
The biggest AI opportunities are still ahead
8 steps to build a scalable generative AI app
8 steps to build a scalable generative AI app
Shift left: The IT leader's digital workplace maturity playbook
Shift left: The IT leader's digital workplace maturity playbook
Mind the M365 security gap
Mind the M365 security gap

Events

Most Read Articles

Google says it has cracked a quantum computing challenge

Google says it has cracked a quantum computing challenge
South Korea says it will pursue all options to avoid Samsung strike

South Korea says it will pursue all options to avoid Samsung strike
Federal Court orders Google to pay $55 million for anti-competitive conduct

Federal Court orders Google to pay $55 million for anti-competitive conduct
Australian teen leaks pictures of new iPhone parts

Australian teen leaks pictures of new iPhone parts
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?