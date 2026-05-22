PsiQuantum to build computer at Moreton Bay

PsiQuantum, the startup backed by the Queensland and federal governments, will no longer base its planned quantum computer near Brisbane Airport, shifting instead to Moreton Bay.

The company said in a statement that “early site works” at the Moreton Bay Central precinct had begun, “ahead of a formal groundbreaking in June.”

Interim chief executive Victor Peng said that “City of Moreton Bay provides the infrastructure, scalability, and collaborative environment we need to deliver” on the project.

PsiQuantum said that the new site offers it “the strongest pathway to meeting the company’s technical requirements and development plans at speed and scale.”

New energy infrastructure has already been commissioned for the precinct.

The company said that Brisbane Airport Corporation had been a “constructive partner to PsiQuantum” for the original site.

It did not specifically say why the project had to move.

PsiQuantum has gained attention in Australia owing to a $940 million investment made by the federal and Queensland governments.

The federal government has blocked attempts to understand the rationale for the investment.