Premier's Department NSW CDIO of four-and-a-half years leaves

Premier’s Department NSW’ chief information and digital officer of four-and-a-half years Wendy Bryant has left, prompting a search for a replacement.

Bryant’s LinkedIn profile shows she finished up at the department last month, which a spokesperson confirmed to Digital Nation.

She led IT and digital at the department in its current form, and when it was the Department of Premier and Cabinet, which was split in mid-2023.

A department spokesperson declined to say who was acting in the CIDO role in Bryant’s absence, confirming only that “acting arrangements are in place”.

A position description states that the incoming CDIO has responsibility to “develop and execute the enterprise-wide digital, data and technology strategy” to support both the Premier’s Department, the Cabinet Office and the ministry”.

A LinkedIn post pointing to the recruitment also suggests the new CDIO will lead work “on an exciting state digital workforce strategy.”

The digital and information branch underwent a restructure mid-last year, as part of the split of Premier and Cabinet, according to documents released by the Public Sector Association of NSW [pdf]. It’s understood Bryant’s departure is not connected to that.

Prior to her time as Premier’s Department CDIO, Bryant was a former CIO of Transport for NSW and CTO of the Australian Taxation Office.

A spokesperson for the Premier’s Department said that it remains “committed to a secure and resilient digital environment that safeguards information, encourages innovation and ensures public trust in NSW government services.”