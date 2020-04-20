Prague Airport says thwarted several cyber attacks; hospitals also targeted

By on
Prague Airport says thwarted several cyber attacks; hospitals also targeted

After warnings by the national cyber security watchdog of attempts to harm infrastructure.

Prague Airport and a regional Czech hospital said on Saturday they had thwarted cyber attacks on their IT networks, reinforcing warnings by the national cyber security watchdog of likely attempts to harm the country's infrastructure.

"Attempted attacks on web pages of the airport were detected in preparatory phases," the airport's spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. "That prevented their spreading and all further phases that could have followed and potentially harm the company."

A regional hospital in the western Czech city of Karlovy Vary was attacked twice overnight on Saturday and foiled the attempts, which however were not exceptional, a spokesman said.

Several other hospitals in the Czech Republic reported attempted attacks on their computer systems on Friday, and said the attacks were successfully blocked.

The Czech cyber-security watchdog NUKIB said on Thursday that it expected attacks in the coming days. The malware used in the attacks is designed to damage or destroy victims' computers, according to researchers.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was concerned by the threat of a cyber attack against the Czech Republic's healthcare sector, adding that anybody engaged in such activity should "expect consequences."

A Czech official speaking on condition of anonymity said it was not proven who was responsible for the activity the cyber-security watchdog had identified but it was thought to be the work of a "serious and advanced adversary."

Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Saturday the attacks were "extremely ruthless" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I do hope that our experts will find out who is interested in Czech Republic losing to this disease," he said on Twitter.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
networking prague secuirty security
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

Optus looks to 'true 5G' to unseat Telstra in the enterprise

Optus looks to 'true 5G' to unseat Telstra in the enterprise
Singapore stops teachers using Zoom app

Singapore stops teachers using Zoom app
NBN Co to temporarily cut internet costs for low-income families

NBN Co to temporarily cut internet costs for low-income families
NSW coronavirus database tracks cases down postcode-by-postcode

NSW coronavirus database tracks cases down postcode-by-postcode
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

Would you download a COVID-19 contract tracing app developed by the Australian Government?
Yes
No
Maybe
View poll archive

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Move Beyond Passwords
Move Beyond Passwords
Here's the fast, cost-effective way to deploy Single Sign-On for Office 365
Here's the fast, cost-effective way to deploy Single Sign-On for Office 365
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?