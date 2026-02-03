Popular text editor Notepad++ was hacked to drop malware

Chinese state-sponsored group redirected some users' traffic.

Notepad++, a free open source text and code editor for the Windows operating system, suffered an "infrastructure-level compromise" last year by threat actors seeking to deliver malware to selected users.

A post-mortem of the incident which started in June 2025, and which was reported to Notepad++ by security researchers, suggested the shared hosting server for the text editor was compromised until December 2 last year.

This was in conjunction with a vulnerability in older versions of Notepad++ discovered in 2025.

The compromise officially came to light last year, when the Notepad++ developer Don Ho announced the release of version 8.8.9 which contained a fix for a traffic hijacking vulnerability.

"... Traffic from WinGUp (the Notepad++ updater) was occasionally redirected to malicious servers, resulting in the download of compromised executables," Ho wrote.

A weakness in the way WinGUP validated the integrity and authenticity of the update file allowed an attacker to intercept network traffic between the downloaded code and the Notepad++ infrastructure.

In turn this could be abused by an attacker to make the updater to download and run a malicious binary file, instead of the expected, legitimate Notepad++ one.

Unnamed Chinese state-sponsored threat actors selectively targeting specific Notepad++ users are thought by security researchers to be behind the attack.

Notepad++ has now moved to new hosting provider with "significantly stronger security practices" so as to prevent a repeat of the compromise.

Better certificate and signature verification has been added to the WinGUP updater to ensure the integrity of the downloaded Notepad++ installer.

Notepad++ version 8.9.1 contains the security fixes, and Ho suggsted updating the text editor manually as well.

