Police raids 'target' 12 suspects in ransomware cases

By on
Police raids 'target' 12 suspects in ransomware cases

In Ukraine and Switzerland.

Twelve suspects believed to have mounted ransomware attacks against companies or infrastructure in 71 countries were "targeted" in raids in Ukraine and Switzerland, Europol said.

A European policing agency spokesperson declined to comment on whether any of the suspects was detained in the raids.

The operation was the result of cooperation between law enforcement and judicial authorities in seven European countries and the United States.

Europol said the 12 suspects were believed to have mounted cyberattacks that affected 1800 victims around the globe.

One of the firms believed to have been hit by the suspects in the case was metals maker Norsk Hydro ASA, which in 2019 suffered a ransomware attack that paralysed parts of its production, Norwegian police said in a separate statement.

The company refused to pay the hackers, it said at the time, but suffered losses amounting to tens of millions of dollars as a result of disruptions to its operations.

The other businesses that were allegedly hit by the ransomware demands were not named.

"The targeted suspects all had different roles in these professional, highly organized criminal organizations," Europol said in a statement, with some responsible for hacking and others for laundering proceeds via cryptocurrency.

During the raids police seized over US$52,000 in cash, five luxury cars, and computer and phone equipment which are being examined to find evidence and new investigative leads, Europol said.

Authorities from Norway, France, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Germany, Britain, Switzerland and the United States were involved in the crackdown together with Europol and Eurojust, the European Union's agency for judicial cooperation.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
europol police raids ransomware security

Sponsored Whitepapers

Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
The ultimate guide to customer IAM
The ultimate guide to customer IAM
Communicating cyber security in a language the Board understands
Communicating cyber security in a language the Board understands
10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool
10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia to launch myGov mobile app in December

Services Australia to launch myGov mobile app in December
ANZ Banking Group prepares for ANZx launch

ANZ Banking Group prepares for ANZx launch
Australia Post to give more customers two-hour delivery estimate

Australia Post to give more customers two-hour delivery estimate
Service NSW to begin 'pinging' app users to Covid exposures

Service NSW to begin 'pinging' app users to Covid exposures

Digital Nation

Case Study: Digitalisation bolstered Country Road's response to pandemic disruption
Case Study: Digitalisation bolstered Country Road's response to pandemic disruption
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook&#8217;s algorithms
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook’s algorithms
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Investors like the appeal of Quantum computing, but reward comes with risk
Investors like the appeal of Quantum computing, but reward comes with risk

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?