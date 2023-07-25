Police Bank lands new CIO

Police Bank has appointed experienced fintech leader Lyndall Bushell as its new chief information officer.

The bank officially announced the news via LinkedIn. It said Bushell “comes to us with experience in a broad range of technology and change-related roles in the financial services industry”.

“She has a wealth of knowledge in tech delivery, IT operations, and change management," the bank said.

“In addition to Lyndall’s strong technical capability, she brings with her an enthusiasm for building digital technologies that create better and more efficient member and business experiences and a passion for leading and supporting strong technology teams.”

Police Bank CEO Greg McKenna added Bushell’s “skillset will enhance the ability of our technology department to optimise and refresh our digital banking offerings."

“Her leadership style will empower and guide the rest of the team as we work towards some ambitious transformations," McKenna said.

Bushell landed the role after an “extensive search” for a new CIO, coinciding with continuing work on a whole-of-bank transformation.

Reporting to McKenna, Bushell said she was “incredibly excited” to join the member-owned mutual bank “and support the excellent work done for its members.”

It’s understood that prior to Bushell’s appointment, the bank had a chief technology officer, however, the move to appoint a CIO, rather than another CTO, reflecting the bank's digital future focus and the capability being developed through its core banking change.

Police Bank's transformation includes a core banking system replacement, moving to the Temenos T24 stack, McKenna told iTnews back in June.

Speaking to iTnews podcast earlier this year, McKenna said Police Bank is taking a “leap into the future” as it moves its transformation and overhauling its technology stack to lead the bank into the digital age.

During the podcast, McKenna said Police Bank is targeting a “go-live” for around “February, March next year" with the new core.

Bushell joins the bank from the buy now, pay later fintech humm group where she was the program manager for just under a year.

She also previously held multiple tech-based roles at former neobank 86 400, and spent more than a decade at Westpac.