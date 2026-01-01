Police Bank CIO exits

By
After two-and-a-half years.

Police Bank’s chief information officer of two-and-a-half years Lyndall Bushell has left, with a search underway for a replacement.

iTnews confirmed with a bank spokesperson that Bushell, now Lyndall Rose, had exited in January.

It’s understood that the bank’s head of technology Jennifer Kazangi has stepped into the CIO role while a permanent replacement is sought. 

Rose has since been named chief operating officer of Australian business-to-business payments fintech Monoova.

“Lyndall Rose is chief operating officer, strengthening Monoova’s executive leadership as we continue to scale our enterprise payments platform,” the fintech said in a LinkedIn post. 

“Lyndall adds extensive experience in technology, operations and large-scale transformation across banking and fintech.”

She first joined Police Bank in mid-2023 after a stint at the neobank 86400, which was acquired by NAB. Her experience also includes multiple roles at Westpac.

