PEXA's group CTO to leave next month

PEXA, the electronic property settlement platform operator, will lose its group CTO Eglantine Etiemble at the end of next month after an over three-and-a-half year stint.

Etiemble joined the organisation in March 2022 after leading the technology function at DuluxGroup.

She will leave PEXA on November 26, with the company thanking her for “her significant contribution”.

PEXA will not reappoint a global CTO, but instead has named Peter Bonney as its chief product and technology officer, commencing January 2026.

“[This] brings PEXA’s technology and product functions together and will support the business’ innovation agenda, focused on enhancing its products and platform and the expansion and scaling of its platform into new markets,” the company said in a statement.

Bonney is currently the executive general manager of product engineering at Xero, however he is better known for being the one-time CTO of Coles Group.

PEXA said Bonney brings “demonstrated leadership in scaling platforms that serve millions of customers globally” and “deep expertise in digital transformation and platform delivery across complex, regulated industries.”

As recently as last month, PEXA has found itself in the crosshairs of government over the resilience of its infrastructure.

The operator has also been trying for several years to expand globally to grow its revenue and earnings potential.