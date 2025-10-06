PEXA's group CTO to leave next month

By
Follow google news

With a new tech leader appointed.

PEXA, the electronic property settlement platform operator, will lose its group CTO Eglantine Etiemble at the end of next month after an over three-and-a-half year stint.

PEXA's group CTO to leave next month

Etiemble joined the organisation in March 2022 after leading the technology function at DuluxGroup.

She will leave PEXA on November 26, with the company thanking her for “her significant contribution”.

PEXA will not reappoint a global CTO, but instead has named Peter Bonney as its chief product and technology officer, commencing January 2026. 

“[This] brings PEXA’s technology and product functions together and will support the business’ innovation agenda, focused on enhancing its products and platform and the expansion and scaling of its platform into new markets,” the company said in a statement.

Bonney is currently the executive general manager of product engineering at Xero, however he is better known for being the one-time CTO of Coles Group.

PEXA said Bonney brings “demonstrated leadership in scaling platforms that serve millions of customers globally” and “deep expertise in digital transformation and platform delivery across complex, regulated industries.”

As recently as last month, PEXA has found itself in the crosshairs of government over the resilience of its infrastructure.

The operator has also been trying for several years to expand globally to grow its revenue and earnings potential.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ctofinancial servicespexatraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape

Events

Most Read Articles

QBE shifts cyber leadership to the US

QBE shifts cyber leadership to the US
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is finding hardship in customer calls with AI

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is finding hardship in customer calls with AI
Insignia Financial consolidates its tech systems

Insignia Financial consolidates its tech systems
Insignia Financial to move its entire VMware environment into the cloud

Insignia Financial to move its entire VMware environment into the cloud
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?