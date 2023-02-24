PEXA to set up academy in Victoria University

PEXA is to set up an academy at Victoria University’s Melbourne campus, as part of a two-year agreement to expand VU’s digital training.

The memorandum of understanding between the university and the digital property exchange platform covers initiatives such as graduate and internship programs, development of “capstone projects” for students, knowledge sharing, and jointly sponsored hack days.

The organisations will also host roundtables on issues like cyber security and artificial intelligence, and analyse data about housing affordability and homelessness.

PEXA will also contribute an initial $10,000 towards VU’s tech-focused, merit-based student awards.

PEXA’s will lease space in VU’s City Tower to create the PEXA Academy.

This agreement is part of a VU plan to sign on at least one industry-aligned partner to all campuses by 2028.

The first series of initiatives will kick off over the coming months.