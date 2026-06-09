Perth Airport to deploy 70 IT, OT systems for new terminal

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Appoints overseer for technology design and commissioning.

Perth Airport has engaged DXC Technology to design and commission over 70 IT and OT systems for its new terminal project.

Perth Airport to deploy 70 IT, OT systems for new terminal
Image credit: Perth Airport.

The airport operator said that DXC would act as the master systems integrator for the technology aspects of the large-scale project.

This, it said, covers “AI, cloud and cyber security” applied to “passenger processing systems, baggage tracking and reconciliation, advanced security screening integration, building management and automation, digital signage and wayfinding, public wi-fi and operational control systems.”

The new terminal covers an expansion of the existing T1 International terminal and “construction of a new domestic terminal for the relocation of Qantas Group operations”, according to a description of the project.

This aligns with a broader ‘One Airport’ strategic aim “to bring all commercial airline operations into a single central location”, in part for more efficient operations and a better traveller experience.

The new terminal is set to open in 2031.

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