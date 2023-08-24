Perpetual customer-facing system still offline after third-party breach

By

Assembles a board cyber committee.

Perpetual’s customer-facing systems remain offline, months after the company first revealed a data breach, and with no clear timeline for restoration.

Perpetual customer-facing system still offline after third-party breach

While Perpetual doesn’t attribute any financial impact to the incident in its annual results released today, a footnote in one of its disclosure document reveals that earlier this month, it created a board-level technology and cyber security committee.

According to its directors’ fees, the technology and cyber security committee is chaired out of Perpetual’s US office, with members in Australia, the US, and the UK.

The only update about its MyPerpetual outage came in a statement posted to its site this week saying: “Work continues to restore online services impacted by an extended outage caused by an IT security incident on a system provided by a third-party provider.

“At this stage we are unable to confirm a timeframe for restoration and myPerpetual will remain offline for the next few weeks.”

In June, Perpetual took systems offline when a third party registry provider suffered unathorised access.

At the end of June, the organisation revised its advisory, announcing that some customer data had been compromised in the attack.

Only limited customer information was breached, with sensitive details like bank account information encrypted, but Perpetual said at the time it took some core systems offline as a precaution “to prevent any spread” of the incident.

It said these measures allowed the incident to be contained to the third party provider only.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
financemyperpetualperpetualsecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

State police helping crack Centrelink fraud suspects' passwords

State police helping crack Centrelink fraud suspects' passwords
Hackers claim to have breached auDA

Hackers claim to have breached auDA
Victoria to create whole-of-gov identity, device mandates

Victoria to create whole-of-gov identity, device mandates
Latitude Financial flags $76 million in cyber incident costs

Latitude Financial flags $76 million in cyber incident costs

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?