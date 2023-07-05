Pentanet, Canopus Networks backed to develop agile cloud gaming network

Cloud gaming specialist ISP Pentanet, network visibility software vendor Canopus Networks, and UNSW Sydney have taken a $2 million cooperative research centre (CRC) grant to develop an AI-driven network boost offering.

Pentanet said [pdf] the grant would help design and implement a solution that uses AI to “dynamically optimise network performance for a seamless cloud gaming experience”.

That will involve tailoring AI algorithms for measuring the user-side game experience, integrating dynamic network provisioning with the user interface, real time adjustments to network bandwidth, and validation and accounting frameworks.

“By collaborating with Canopus Networks and UNSW, we are confident we can elevate the cloud gaming experience for subscribers on our CloudGG platform," Pentanet’s managing director Stephen Cornish said.

Pentanet owns 11.45 percent of Canopus Networks.

The CRC grant publication said game studios are worth more than $226 million to the economy, and that this project “will enhance Australian AI capability, accelerate cloud gaming adoption globally, and benefit Australia’s game studios and creative digital economy.”

Silicon-based quantum computing also backed

Another project to receive funding in this round of CRC grants is a collaboration between UNSW, Diraq and Perceptia Devices Australia, who will receive $3 million towards a $6.9 million silicon-based quantum computing project.

The grant statement said the project aims to solve “a critical bottleneck to the development of full-scale quantum computers”.

The project partners will use Diraq’s CMOS technology to “create a quantum control unit (QCU) which can be directly integrated with Diraq’s quantum logic unit (QLU) at scale”.

That, the grant announcement said, will give Diraq a “clear roadmap into the quantum computer market”, as well as augmenting “local expertise in cryogenic electronics”.