Pentagon says Microsoft's JEDI cloud proposal still the best

By on
Pentagon says Microsoft's JEDI cloud proposal still the best

Represents the best value.

The US Defense Department said it has completed a comprehensive re-evaluation of its US$10 billion (A$13.7 billion) JEDI cloud computing contract proposals and determined that Microsoft's submission still represents the best value for the government.

Despite the reaffirmed award, the result of a comprehensive re-evaluation by the US Department of Defense, the contract remains on hold after a judge in February granted Amazon's request to temporarily halt the deal from moving forward.

Amazon, which has argued the contract process reflected undue influence from President Donald Trump, said on Friday it would "not back down in the face of targeted political cronyism or illusory corrective actions, and we will continue pursuing a fair, objective, and impartial review."

The company called the Pentagon's "re-evaluation nothing more than an attempt to validate a flawed, biased, and politically corrupted decision" and said in the last review it "offered a lower cost by several tens of millions of dollars"

Amazon, which had been seen as a front-runner to win the contract, filed a lawsuit in November weeks after the contract was awarded to Microsoft.

Trump has publicly derided Amazon head Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticised the company.

Amazon closed down 2.2 percent.

Microsoft said it appreciated "that after careful review, the DoD confirmed that we offered the right technology and the best value. We’re ready to get to work."

The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract could reach as much as US$10 billion and is part of a broader digital modernization of the Pentagon aimed at making it more technologically agile.

The Amazon lawsuit said the 2019 Pentagon decision was full of "egregious errors", which it suggested were a result of "improper pressure from Trump, who launched repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks" to steer the contract away from Amazon to harm Bezos.

As well as deriding the Amazon head, Trump has accused the Washington Post newspaper, owned by Bezos, of unfair coverage.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has rejected that there was bias and said the Pentagon made its choice fairly.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aws cloud jedi microsoft pentagon

Most Read Articles

Over 54,000 scanned NSW driver's licences found in open cloud storage

Over 54,000 scanned NSW driver's licences found in open cloud storage
Woolworths quietly opens its B2B online shopping platform

Woolworths quietly opens its B2B online shopping platform
Telstra, Optus, TPG and Dodo left some customers 'high and dry' in NBN migration

Telstra, Optus, TPG and Dodo left some customers 'high and dry' in NBN migration
Amaysim goes to market as Optus network deal approaches expiry

Amaysim goes to market as Optus network deal approaches expiry
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?