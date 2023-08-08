PayPal to launch US dollar-backed stablecoin

By

Major fintech embraces digital currency.

PayPal has launched a US dollar stablecoin, becoming the first major financial technology firm to embrace digital currencies for payments and transfers.

PayPal to launch US dollar-backed stablecoin

While stablecoins - crypto tokens whose monetary value is pegged to a stable asset to protect from wild volatility - have been around for years now, they are yet to successfully make headway into the mainstream consumer payments ecosystem.

PayPal's announcement reflects a show of confidence in the troubled industry that has over the last 12 months grappled with regulatory headwinds that were exacerbated by a string of high-profile collapses.

Prior attempts by major mainstream companies to launch stablecoins have met fierce opposition from financial regulators and policymakers.

Meta's, then Facebook, 2019 plans to launch a stablecoin, Libra, were foiled after regulators raised fears it could upset global financial stability.

A string of major economies, from Britain to the European Union, have since laid out rules to govern stablecoins. The EU's policies will come into force in June 2024.

Last month, the US House Financial Services committee also advanced a bill to establish a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins, which will focus on rules for the registration and approval process for stablecoin issuers.

PayPal's stablecoin, dubbed PayPal USD, is backed by US dollar deposits and short-term US Treasuries, and will be issued by Paxos Trust.

It will gradually be available to PayPal customers in the United States.

Argus Research analyst Stephen Biggar said PayPal's brand name makes the stablecoin launch significant but the company has been associated with crypto previously so it's not a surprise.

Visa also said in 2021 it will allow the use of cryptocurrency to settle transactions on its payment network.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
financepaypal

Sponsored Whitepapers

Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users

Events

Most Read Articles

ANZ finds its feet to hit cloud migration milestones quicker

ANZ finds its feet to hit cloud migration milestones quicker
CBA to pilot transaction abuse referrals to NSW police

CBA to pilot transaction abuse referrals to NSW police
ACCC to allow cross-banking collaboration on scam prevention

ACCC to allow cross-banking collaboration on scam prevention
Beyond Bank to tap into AI

Beyond Bank to tap into AI

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?