Patch Tuesday could break Cisco endpoint management

By on
Patch Tuesday could break Cisco endpoint management

Vendor working on a hotfix.

Cisco is warning that this week’s Patch Tuesday from Microsoft deprecates an authentication function and might break some Identity Services Engine (ISE) functions.

In a field notice, the networking giant published a workaround for the issue, which affects branch 2 and 3 of the software.

Wired, wireless and VPN deployments could all be affected.  

“ISE for mobile device management might no longer be able to connect and obtain compliance information from the Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager (MECM) after the March 14, 2023 Microsoft security patch is installed”, Cisco said.

The field notice states that ISE uses a Windows management instrumentation query to get the registration and compliance status of endpoints from the MECM server.

The upcoming Microsoft patch “will deprecate the low level authentication that is required by Cisco ISE."

"For MDM [mobile device management] solution deployments only, this causes the connection to the MECM server to fail and compliance information will not be obtained," Cisco said.

“ISE posture functionality with the Cisco AnyConnect secure mobility client is not affected by the issue described in this field notice."

Cisco said the only option for the time being is for users to disable the March 14 update until the hotfix current under preparation is available.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ciscomicrosoftpatch tuesdaysecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Australian National Maritime Museum hit by alleged 'trusted insider' attack

Australian National Maritime Museum hit by alleged 'trusted insider' attack
Researchers discover 'kill switch' in Starlink terminals

Researchers discover 'kill switch' in Starlink terminals
Frontier Software breach spreads to NSW Health

Frontier Software breach spreads to NSW Health
CBA's Indonesian subsidiary hit by cyber attack

CBA's Indonesian subsidiary hit by cyber attack

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?