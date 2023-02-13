Parliament explores access management system upgrade

By on
Parliament explores access management system upgrade

May automate aspects of visitor registration and entry.

The Department of Parliamentary Services is exploring ways to improve the security and speed of visitor access to parliament, with a club-like entry system among options being explored.

At senate estimates on Monday, chief information officer James Lawson confirmed the existence of a project to upgrade parliament’s card management system.

“We’re working very closely with our colleagues in the security branch on capabilities for that system, including guest access or sign-in access,” Lawson said.

“We’re also looking at some of the characteristics of the current system … around the time it takes to swipe a card and enter the building, noting that the technology that we use at the moment is very secure. 

“There’s a range of different technologies out there in the card management and the access space but we’re exploring as part of a project at the moment.”

The department faced questions from Victorian Labor senator Jana Stewart over the management of access cards to parliament, particularly when staff ceased working for a parliamentarian.

The questioning also covered the use of paper-based visitor security cards, which Lawson, together with the department’s secretary Rob Stefanic said were under review.

“They’re not ideal and we are currently looking at a replacement system for those,” Stefanic said.

“The idea would be to automate a lot more of it so that the registration process is a lot faster and also I presume it would result in a printout that would be applied to some sort of medium that would be a bit more durable than the paper that they currently get.”

A greater use of automation could also reduce queuing for entry on parliamentary sitting days, he said.

“As you would’ve seen on a sitting day, the queueing is already a little bit tricky, which is another reason why the current system is a little bit slow,” Stefanic said.

“Obviously systems that are used by clubs and that process people a lot quicker [are] one of those systems we’re looking at, and they usually use ID as a method of processing. 

“So there are systems out there - it’s just coming up with something that works with our policies.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
department of parliamentary servicesdpsgovernmentithardwaresoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

Endeavour Group fills transformation director role

Endeavour Group fills transformation director role
Cenitex rolls out multi-cloud project

Cenitex rolls out multi-cloud project
AGL tech investment will grow despite loss

AGL tech investment will grow despite loss
Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China

Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China

Digital Nation

Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?