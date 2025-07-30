Palo Alto Networks in talks to buy CyberArk

By

In deal worth over US$20 billion.

Palo Alto Networks is in talks to acquire CyberArk Software in a deal that could value the Israeli cyber security firm at more than US$20 billion ($30.7 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Palo Alto Networks in talks to buy CyberArk

The company could finalise a deal for CyberArk as soon as later this week, the report said.

CyberArk declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Palo Alto did not immediately respond.

Cyber security deal activity has been robust in recent years as large corporations have increased spending on security tools.

Google-parent Alphabet said in March it would buy Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz for about US$32 billion.

Rising competition among all-in-one cybersecurity platforms has reshaped the industry, making several companies attractive takeover targets for larger rivals and private equity firms.

As of Monday's close, CyberArk had a market capitalisation of US$19.3 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cyberarkpalo alto networkssecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it&#8217;s too late
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it’s too late
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.

Events

Most Read Articles

Microsoft knew of SharePoint security flaw in May, initial patch ineffective

Microsoft knew of SharePoint security flaw in May, initial patch ineffective
Allianz Life says majority of US customers' data stolen in hack

Allianz Life says majority of US customers' data stolen in hack
NT gov agency targeted in alleged $3.5m BEC scam

NT gov agency targeted in alleged $3.5m BEC scam
Microsoft says some SharePoint server hackers now use ransomware

Microsoft says some SharePoint server hackers now use ransomware
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?