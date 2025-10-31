Palantir sues engineers who left to form 'copycat' AI firm

Palantir Technologies has sued two of its former senior engineers, accusing them of using the software company's secret information to launch a "copycat" firm, Percepta AI.

The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court claims that Radha Jain and Joanna Cohen were "entrusted with Palantir’s crown jewels," including its source code and customer information, and breached agreements they signed with the company to safeguard that information.

Palantir said that just like its own AI-powered software, Percepta's products are designed to make businesses and government agencies more efficient using data they already possess.

Jain left Palantir in November 2024 after helping to design and build its flagship software, and Cohen, who worked on AI solutions for individual customers, resigned in February, according to the lawsuit.

Percepta AI, which is owned by venture capital firm General Catalyst, was publicly unveiled earlier this month.

"Jain’s and Cohen’s deception and violation of their agreements with Palantir are black and white," the company said in the lawsuit.

Percepta, which is not a defendant in the lawsuit, and Jain did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Cohen could not immediately be reached.

Percepta hired at least 10 former Palantir employees within months of its founding last year, and nearly half its workforce is former Palantir staffers, including co-founder and CEO Hirsh Jain, according to the complaint.

Palantir said Jain and Cohen signed agreements barring them from competing with the company for one year after leaving, from soliciting Palantir customers or employees for two years, and from using any of the company's confidential information outside their employment.

The lawsuit accuses Jain and Cohen of breaching those agreements and seeks to force them to comply with them.