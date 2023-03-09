Palantir lands US$100m deal with US State Department

Palantir lands US$100m deal with US State Department

To monitor the health of diplomats and their families.

Palantir Technologies has won a contract to sell up to US$99.6 million (A$151 million) worth of software to the US Department of State for monitoring the health of the diplomatic corps, the company told Reuters.

The US data analytics firm said the "project Axiom" would help the Bureau of Medical Services respond faster to any health crises faced by the embassy staff and their families.

The bureau has sought software to record health incidents, predict risks, manage medical-evacuation missions and handle other tasks, according to a government document.

The news reflects how Palantir is aiming to secure government deals beyond the military and intelligence work central to its business, even as analysts have said such opportunities are being delayed by the US budget scrutiny.

Last month, Palantir reported its first profitable quarter, during which sales grew faster on government business rather than revenue from the private sector partly due to economic uncertainty.

Palantir told Reuters the State Department has already paid the company US$10 million as part of the purchase agreement, and it will book the remainder over the next five years.

The Denver, Colorado-headquartered company said the deal continues a pilot dating back to 2021.

