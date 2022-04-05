Outage hits Optus mobile network

Optus is suffering a major mobile network outage, with its own customers unable to make or receive calls, and people on other networks unable to reach Optus numbers.

Optus has not yet explained the outage, saying only that “we are currently experiencing a major outage. Your voice service may be interrupted.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to you during this time.”

Its network status Twitter account added that its NBN landline customers may also be affected.

We’re aware of an issue impacting some Optus mobile customers’ ability to make voice calls. We are investigating and working to restore services as a priority.



We understand connectivity is important and apologise for any inconvenience caused. — Optus (@Optus) April 4, 2022

We're also aware that some NBN landline customers may be intermittently experiencing issues making calls on their service and are working to restore services asap. — Optus (@Optus) April 4, 2022

