Outage hits Optus mobile network

By on
Outage hits Optus mobile network

Some NBN voice services also impacted.

Optus is suffering a major mobile network outage, with its own customers unable to make or receive calls, and people on other networks unable to reach Optus numbers.

Optus has not yet explained the outage, saying only that “we are currently experiencing a major outage. Your voice service may be interrupted.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to you during this time.”

Its network status Twitter account added that its NBN landline customers may also be affected.

More to come

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
4g5gnbnoptusoutagetelcotelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co gets 250 orders in first week of FTTN-P upgrades being offered

NBN Co gets 250 orders in first week of FTTN-P upgrades being offered
Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down

Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down
Defence cancels SkyGuardian drones to fund REDSPICE cyber plan

Defence cancels SkyGuardian drones to fund REDSPICE cyber plan
Victoria Police hires long-time health CIO

Victoria Police hires long-time health CIO

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?