Origin Zeroes in on business consumption analysis

“Behind the meter” data gathering, SaaS-based analysis.

Origin Energy’s Origin Zero business is launching a service that combines customer-side sensors with a SaaS solution from Simble Solutions to provide more granular analysis of business energy usage.

The business-focused Origin Zero offers services designed to help business customers better understand their energy usage, so as to identify energy savings and decarbonisation opportunities.

It has 15,000 customers whose usage ranges from 100MWh of electricity or 1TJ [terajoule] of gas, up to 1TWh/1 PJ [petajoule].

For large business customers, an Origin Zero spokesperson told iTnews the organisation wanted “behind the meter” electricity measurement to help them understand “how, when and where they are using energy is the first step towards finding opportunities to save and use energy more efficiently."

“With these insights, we can help customers make changes to how they use energy that can reduce their costs and also help them decarbonise their energy supply if that is important to them," the spokesperson said.

Origin Zero will deploy Simble’s SimbleSense platform, which uses metering devices supplied by Simble to collect electricity usage on a per-circuit or per-device basis.

Customers will then access and analyse their data using SimbleSense’s SaaS platform.

The platform will let Origin Zero’s customers access a real-time breakdown of their energy consumption, identify trends and savings opportunities, and verify energy efficiency and carbon reduction projects.

