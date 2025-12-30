Origin Energy puts $210m into spinout of Kraken from Octopus Energy

By
Follow google news

Powering the utility's retail business transformation.

Britain's Octopus Energy ​will ⁠spin off its technology arm, Kraken, as an independent company valued at US$8.65 billion ($12.91 billion), after a funding round led by US investment firm D1 Capital ‌Partners.

Origin Energy puts $210m into spinout of Kraken from Octopus Energy

Kraken supplies energy software to major utilities ⁠and ‌energy groups, including Origin Energy, EDF, National ‍Grid US and Tokyo Gas.

Its AI-powered operating system is contracted to serve more than 70 million accounts. ‌In September, Kraken reported contracted annual revenue of more than US$500 million.

New and ⁠existing investors will buy about US$1 billion of equity in Kraken, including Origin Energy which said it would invest US$140 million ($210 million).

Investors led by Octopus Capital will also inject an additional US$320 million into Octopus Energy, the ‍company said in a statement.

The investment clears the way for Kraken's formal demerger from Octopus Energy, which will retain a 13.7 percent stake in the firm.

The Financial Times reported that the demerger clears the path for a Kraken IPO within two years, potentially leading to an eventual flotation of the privately-held Octopus Energy.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report on Kraken's potential listing plans. ‌

Octopus Energy and Kraken did not immediately respond to a Reuters' ‌request for comment.

Origin Energy - which is using Kraken to transform its retail business - said it would maintain a 22.7 percent interest in the platform after the transaction.

Origin also agreed to waive exclusivity for Kraken's services in Australia ⁠in exchange ​for an additional 1.5 percent equity interest.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
energyindustrialkrakenoriginsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point

Events

Most Read Articles

Suncorp turns to multi-agent AI for business transformation

Suncorp turns to multi-agent AI for business transformation
NSW Housing Development Authority largely cleared on shadow AI use

NSW Housing Development Authority largely cleared on shadow AI use
Waymo to update software after power outage snarls robotaxis

Waymo to update software after power outage snarls robotaxis
Greater Western Water's billing system data issues laid bare

Greater Western Water's billing system data issues laid bare
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?