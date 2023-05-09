Origin Energy builds its own bill management software

Origin Energy will stop using a white-labelled robotic process automation service to help its commercial and industrial customers manage energy use, and switch to internally-developed software instead.

The utility signed on to use the BID software-as-a-service platform back in 2019 following trials. [pdf]

The SaaS platform now comes under the ownership of ASX-listed Optima Technology, following an acquisition and rebrand.

In an ASX filing yesterday, Optima said that Origin Energy had “invoked its right to terminate its services agreement for IT services.”

“Origin representatives have advised the company that the primary reason behind the termination is Origin’s desire to invest in its own internal platform capabilities,” the SaaS provider said.

Optima said that Origin had given the company 90 days’ notice of termination, “but has indicated that it may extend this period.”

The vendor added that the services agreement covering the BID platform was for a “material” amount, and “is expected to reduce annual revenues by an estimated $750,000.”

An Origin Energy spokesperson confirmed to iTnews that the functionality previously provided by the BID platform would now be delivered using an internally-built platform.

The spokesperson was unable to provide additional comment on the capabilities that Origin has built itself or when customers would be cut over to the new inhouse-built software.

BID platform may be sold

Optima added that it may sell the Australian BID platform business anyway; the company also has operations in the UK.

It said interest had been received in a potential acquisition, and that it “has now allowed a number of interested parties access to undertake due diligence.”

It added that further developments around a potential sale “are expected within the next month.”