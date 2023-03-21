Orica to consolidate HR systems globally

Based on Dayforce.

ASX-listed Orica is set to implement a single human resources and payroll system across its global operations in 47 countries.

The company, best known as a manufacturer of explosives and blasting systems used in mining, will deploy Ceridian’s Dayforce software.

“Dayforce will support Orica’s future growth by providing a single system for timely and accurate payroll and helping maintain compliance across multiple geographies at scale,” Ceridian said in a statement.

The project involves personnel from Orica, Deloitte, Brisbane-based consultancy Think Best Practice and Ceridian.

Deloitte has so far participated in the product selection process and would maintain a role in the implementation.

Orica has more than 12,500 staff globally; it appears the company currently runs different HR systems for different geographies.

