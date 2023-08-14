Orica finds its next group CIO

Orica has named Rachael Sandel as its new group chief information officer, replacing Chris Crozier who was appointed Defence’s CIO last month.

Orica group chief information officer Rachael Sandel

The company, best known as a manufacturer of explosives and blasting systems used in mining, told iTnews Sandel’s role is part of Orica’s technology and innovation leadership team, and that she will report to chief technology officer Angus Melbourne.

Sandel is set to focus on facilitating a "major upgrade" to the company's SAP S/4 HANA enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

She will also work to "enhance cyber security across IT, customer systems and OT, while utilising innovative technology solutions to uplift productivity in Orica with automation, AI and data analytics,” an Orica spokesperson told iTnews.

The spokesperson said that manager of workplace and end-user compute Adam Murray is acting in Sandel’s previous role at Orica - as head of digital workspace - while it seeks a permanent replacement.

According to the ASX-listed company’s job posting, the head of digital workspace will “collaborate with the architecture team” to plan and define “key initiatives” and the “roadmap for digital workplace services.”

The successful candidate will also be responsible for “the governance, design, implementation, management of change, lifecycle, development and support of Orica digital workplace technologies and cloud-based IT and business applications that include ServiceNow and Microsoft 365."

The Orica spokesperson told iTnews that Sandel’s “internal promotion into the leadership team, is a great example of the diverse leadership, learning and development pathways available at Orica."

“Rachael joined Orica in mid-2019 as the head of IT strategy and governance, based out of Melbourne," the spokesperson said.

“During her time at Orica, she’s held multiple roles that involve leading global teams across IT projects, engineering and operations.”

She was promoted to head of strategy, architecture and projects in 2020 and to head of digital workspace last year.

“She has an extensive track record of delivering large-scale digital transformation and complex technology programs across many sectors," the spokesperson said.

Before Orica, Sandel worked as NAB's head of management assurance for infrastructure, cloud and workplace, and has also worked for Deloitte and ANZ.