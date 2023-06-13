Oracle cloud revenue up 54 percent in fourth quarter

Demand growth from companies deploying AI.

Oracle topped fourth-quarter revenue estimates and forecast an upbeat first quarter, driven by growing demand for its cloud offerings from companies deploying AI.

Oracle's push into the cloud computing market has started to bear fruit, helped by its acquisition of electronic medical records firm Cerner last year that has helped it better compete with industry giants like Microsoft and Amazon.

The cloud and software company has also boosted its AI cloud offerings, including its partnership with Nvidia to make the chip company's AI software and chips available to Oracle customers via its cloud services.

Oracle's revenue for the fourth quarter jumped about 17 percent to US$13.84 billion ($20.5 billion), beating analysts' estimates of US$13.74 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Cloud revenue rose 54 percent to US$4.4 billion.

Analysts believe that given the company's partnership with Nvidia, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is well-positioned to become a major AI/ML development platform, which could be another leg of emerging growth.

"Companies doing LLM (large language model) development such as Mosaic ML, Adept AI, Cohere plus 30 other AI development companies have recently signed contracts to purchase more than US$2 billion of capacity in Oracle's Gen2 Cloud," Oracle chairman and CEO Larry Ellison said in a statement.

The company forecast its total revenue to rise eight percent to 10 percent in the first quarter. Analysts on average were expecting growth of about eight percent.

Oracle expects cloud revenue, excluding Cerner, to grow at least at similar rates in fiscal 2024 as in 2023, Chief Executive Safra Catz said on a conference call with analysts.

The company's shares, which closed at their record high of US$116.43 on Monday, were up at US$120.53 in extended trading.

