Oracle battling long cloud outage in Australia

Ongoing and widespread.

Oracle’s cloud services are suffering a widespread and hours-long outage in the Australia East region, operating out of Sydney.

The outage began more than 12 hours ago, Sydney time, at 10.15 UTC on August 30 (8.15pm August 30 AEST), but the company only began posting updates to its status page at 11.19 UTC (9.19pm AEST).

Its first status report listed only networking and four Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services – block volumes, compute, ID and access management, and virtual cloud network – as affected.

In less than an hour, things had deteriorated considerably, with a status update at 11.57 UTC (9.57pm) listing 14 services as offline and another three – OCI container engine for Kubernetes, OCI vault, and Oracle functions – as “disrupted”.

By 13.02 UTC (11.02pm AEST), OCI FastConnect had been added to the list of disrupted services.

Virtual cloud was added to the services listed as offline by the 14.14 UTC (0.14 AEST) update.

At the most recent update, at 22.25 UTC (8.25 AEST this morning), some operations were back online.

These were console, networking, OCI block volumes, OCI FastConnect, OCI load balancing, OCI vault, OCI virtual networking, and MySQL database.

However, seven services remained listed as “disrupted” and 13 services were still offline.

“The majority of the affected Compute infrastructure is back online and healthy, and we are actively restoring the remaining infrastructure and services,” Oracle’s status notice said. 

“We do not have an ETA for full recovery at this time.”

iTnews has asked an Oracle spokesperson for comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
