Optus takes $826,000 hit for anti-scam breaches

By
Follow google news

Vulnerability in third-party identity verification system was exploited.

Optus has copped an $826,000 fine after scammers exploited a vulnerability in a third-party identity verification system it used, allowing them to steal phone numbers and access users' bank accounts.

Optus takes $826,000 hit for anti-scam breaches

The incident targeted customers of Coles Mobile, which has a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) agreement with Optus to use parts of its 4G and 5G network.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) said the vulnerability "enabled scammers to bypass parts of the required verification process" for mobile number porting.

The scammers were then able to "gain control of at least four consumers’ mobile services, and access their bank accounts, resulting in reported losses of $39,000."

ACMA declined to go into detail about the vulnerability in its public report [pdf] but said it leant on the likes of the Australian Cyber Security Centre, Australian Financial Crimes Exchange and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission - which runs a scam reporting system - for the investigation.

“While this was a one-off issue which was quickly remediated, it is inexcusable for any telco not to have robust customer ID verification systems in place, let alone Australia’s second largest provider,” ACMA member Samantha Yorke said.

“Scammers are always looking for any weaknesses in systems, and on this occasion Optus left a vulnerability which directly exposed people to harm."

The $826,000 penalty is the maximum ACMA can levy against a carrier for a breach of this kind.

“Consumers should contact their telco and financial institution immediately if they think they have been a victim of a phone scam,” the ACMA advised.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acmaantiscam breachesbank fraudoptussecuritytelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

AI Readiness Starts Here: Build a Future-Proof, Value-Driven AI Strategy with Brennan
AI Readiness Starts Here: Build a Future-Proof, Value-Driven AI Strategy with Brennan
Build the Infrastructure for Your AI Revolution
Build the Infrastructure for Your AI Revolution
2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats

Events

Most Read Articles

Australia's AUKUS base to connect to subsea cables

Australia's AUKUS base to connect to subsea cables
Commercial spyware targeted Samsung Galaxy users for months

Commercial spyware targeted Samsung Galaxy users for months
Westpac factors post-quantum cryptography prep into "secure router" rollout

Westpac factors post-quantum cryptography prep into "secure router" rollout
Researcher trawls cybercrime sites, collects billions of stolen credentials

Researcher trawls cybercrime sites, collects billions of stolen credentials
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?