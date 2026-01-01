Optus strengthens spectrum strategy expertise

Optus is set to benefit from another defection from Telstra’s technical ranks, having appointed a new senior network strategist specialising in spectrum regulation and standards.

After nine years working for Telstra’s network engineering team as a spectrum strategist, Golnar Khomami is joining Optus to become the number two carrier’s senior director of network technology standardisation.

Khomami announced the move on LinkedIn, and Optus confirmed the appointment to iTnews.

Khomami’s role at Optus will ostensibly mirror her previous role at Telstra where she held senior roles advising the carrier on how to best use radio spectrum resources for their fixed and mobile wireless services.

She also represented Telstra at international standards bodies, including the International Telecommunications Union’s radiocommunication division, ITU-R.

She also represented both Telstra and Australia at the 2019 World Radio Conference.

“I’m looking forward to leading the development and adoption of technology standards at Optus, integrating international spectrum regulatory frameworks and global standards engagement to translate global innovation into scalable business and customer outcomes, while strengthening Optus’s alignment and influence on the global stage,”Khomami wrote on LinkedIn.

iTnews understands that Khomami will report to Optus’ executive general manager of network strategy and architecture, Kent Wu.

Khomami follows in the footsteps on Optus chief technology officer Sri Amirthalingam in making the switch from Telstra to its main rival.

Amirthalingam, also an alumnus of Telstra’s network engineering division, joined the carrier in January this year, stepping into the shoes of Tony Baird.

Baird was among two high-profile technology leadership departures announced within a month after a botched firewall upgrade on the Optus’ network led to triple zero call failures and later contributed to triggering a parliamentary inquiry Australia’s broader emergency calling ecosystem.

The other was former chief information officer Mark Potter who left last month to make way for NBN Co’s veteran IT chief, John McInerney.

Optus has also recently appointed a new operational systems and support (OSS) chief, former Wipro partner Wajid Baryalai.

Baryalai joins as the carrier as it continues to insource its network operations management from Nokia.