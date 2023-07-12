Optus, SpaceX to launch mobile-to-satellite from 2024

Optus has announced an agreement with SpaceX to use Starlink to deliver mobile-to-satellite services, starting with SMS next year and adding voice and data connectivity in 2025.

The two organisations claim they will cover “100 percent of Australia”.

Managing director for marketing and revenue Matt Williams said Optus already covers 98.5 percent of the country with its mobile services.

“Australia’s vastness and terrain can make it difficult for any operator to provide mobile coverage everywhere it is needed – especially in remote or hard-to-reach locations,” Williams said.

“Our work with SpaceX aims to bring the coverage capabilities of satellites direct to compatible mobile handsets without the need for customers to buy additional equipment.”

While only 1.5 percent of Australia’s population is outside mobile range, Optus said, 60 percent of the landmass is beyond mobile coverage, creating the opportunity the carrier hopes to fill with Starlink.

Between now and late 2024, the two companies will “extensively” test the satellite-to-phone service.

Optus said it will publish information on the service’s characteristics and accessibility prior to launch.

Australian carriers are boosting their LEOsat adoption, with Telstra aligned to OneWeb and also set to resell Starlink services.

Vocus also started to offer business services over Starlink late last year.