Optus sees fresh Triple Zero failure after tower site outage

By
Follow google news

In the NSW Illawarra region on Sunday.

Optus has experienced another, albeit smaller-scale, incident where nine customers could not get through to emergency services.

Optus sees fresh Triple Zero failure after tower site outage

The telco said an unspecified “issue” impacted a mobile phone tower site “in the Dapto area”, south of Wollongong.

The “issue” impacted calls between 3am and 12.20pm on September 28, including those made to Triple Zero.

“We have confirmed with police [that] all callers who attempted to contact emergency services are OK,” Optus said in a brief statement.

“We sincerely apologise to any customers who were impacted.”

It appears one of the callers to Triple Zero had to use a phone served by a different telco to reach emergency services, while another simply could not get through.

The incident comes a week after a firewall upgrade stopped customers in two states and one territory from reaching Triple Zero services.

The telco is facing multiple separate investigations related to the firewall incident.

One of the questions to be answered is why calls were not routed via other mobile networks during the incidents.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
optustelco/isptriple zero

Sponsored Whitepapers

Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape

Events

Most Read Articles

US Secret Service seizes New York City SIM farm near UN

US Secret Service seizes New York City SIM farm near UN
Optus initiates change freeze on "network system"

Optus initiates change freeze on "network system"
Optus firewall upgrade behind 13-hour Triple Zero outage

Optus firewall upgrade behind 13-hour Triple Zero outage
Optus says traffic not diverted away from firewall before upgrade

Optus says traffic not diverted away from firewall before upgrade
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?