Optus sees fresh Triple Zero failure after tower site outage

Optus has experienced another, albeit smaller-scale, incident where nine customers could not get through to emergency services.

The telco said an unspecified “issue” impacted a mobile phone tower site “in the Dapto area”, south of Wollongong.

The “issue” impacted calls between 3am and 12.20pm on September 28, including those made to Triple Zero.

“We have confirmed with police [that] all callers who attempted to contact emergency services are OK,” Optus said in a brief statement.

“We sincerely apologise to any customers who were impacted.”

It appears one of the callers to Triple Zero had to use a phone served by a different telco to reach emergency services, while another simply could not get through.

The incident comes a week after a firewall upgrade stopped customers in two states and one territory from reaching Triple Zero services.

The telco is facing multiple separate investigations related to the firewall incident.

One of the questions to be answered is why calls were not routed via other mobile networks during the incidents.