Optus network server failure downs NBN services in Queensland

A network server failure is behind a lengthy outage impacting around 95,000 Optus NBN customers in Brisbane and parts of Queensland.

The outage began in the "early hours" of Wednesday, based on posts on social media platform X.

An Optus spokesperson told iTnews that the network server failure occurred in its Rochedale, Brisbane exchange.

The spokesperson said that restoration activities are continuing as of 5.30pm Wednesday.

"Our technicians remain on site and are working as quickly as possible to fully restore connectivity for all Optus NBN customers," the spokesperson said.

"We sincerely apologise for the disruption and thank customers for their patience."

Earlier in the afternoon, the telco acknowledged the issues after building customer complaints on social media.

The reporting graph on the Optus page for user-driven Ookla’s online reporting service Downdetector began leaping sharply from around since 6am today to reach a peak of nearly 700 reports around just after midday.

The vast majority the reports related to landline and internet services.

Among the other locations where self-reporters placed themselves included Woody Point, Redcliffe, Newfarm, Lawnton and Wishart.

An NBN Co spokesperson said the outage was not related to any of its equipment or network systems it operates.

Optus has recently reported two restorations of services in the region on its major and significant local outages web page in as many days.

Optus reported it had restored services for an outage starting on the evening of the November 24 on Monday and then another late yesterday for a disruption that began around midday December 2.

The outage hits at a difficult time for Optus which is already under scrutiny over a major outage of its network in September.

The September cellular network outage led to wide-spread disruption to its triple zero emergency service in South Australia and Western Australia.

The triple zero disruption has been linked to the deaths of three individuals and is now the subject of parliamentary inquiry scheduled to resume next week.

Additional reporting by Zachariah Kelly