Optus NBN services down in parts of Queensland

Optus is experiencing a lengthy outage of NBN services in Brisbane and other parts of southeast Queensland.

"We are aware of an issue that is impacting nbn services for some customers across Brisbane and certain parts of Queensland," a spokesperson for the telco said.

"We sincerely apologise for the disruption and thank customers for their patience while our teams work as quickly as possible to restore services."

The outage began in the "early hours" of Wednesday, based on posts on social media platform X.

The reporting graph on the Optus page for user-driven Ookla’s online reporting service Downdetector began leaping sharply from around since 6am today to reach a peak of nearly 700 reports around just after midday.

The vast majority the reports related to landline and internet services.

It's unclear where the problem lies, but an NBN Co spokesperson said the outage was not related to any of its equipment or network systems it operates.

"nbn is aware of reports of an outage affecting Optus nbn services across Brisbane and certain parts of QLD. We can confirm that the nbn network is operating normally in these areas and is not impacted by this incident," an nbn spokesperson said.

Optus did not provide a timeframe for when the services would be restored nor details on the cause of the outage.

Among the other locations where self-reporters placed themselves included Woody Point, Redcliffe, Newfarm, Lawnton and Wishart.

The telco has recently reported two restorations of services in the region on its major and significant local outages web page in as many days.

Optus reported it had restored services for an outage starting on the evening of the November 24 on Monday and then another late yesterday for a disruption that began around midday December 2.

The outage hits at a difficult time for Optus which is already under scrutiny over a major outage of its network in September.

The September cellular network outage led to wide-spread disruption to its triple zero emergency service in South Australia and Western Australia.

The triple zero disruption has been linked to the deaths of three individuals and is now the subject of parliamentary inquiry scheduled to resume next week.

Additional reporting by Zachariah Kelly