Optus, Medibank privacy probes could stretch into 2024

By on
Optus, Medibank privacy probes could stretch into 2024

As watchdog concurrently investigates eight data breaches.

Privacy investigations stemming from the Optus and Medibank data breaches could stretch into 2024, as it emerged they’re just two of eight open investigations by Australia’s privacy watchdog.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner has issued notices to produce documents to both Optus and Medibank, however it only “expects to have received all the core information for consideration and assessment before the end of the calendar year.”

“It is difficult to make judgements on how long an investigation will take as there are a number of variables,” the OAIC said.

The office said it had also transferred “most” individual privacy complaints about the Optus data breach to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO), which would act in an external dispute resolution capacity.

The power to transfer complaints to other bodies is contained within section 50 of the Privacy Act.

So far, the OAIC has spent $481,000 on “external legal services and cyber security consultants” for the Optus investigation, and an additional $112,000 on the Medibank investigation.

However, it turns out that with the spate of data breaches that impacted Australian organisations in the back half of 2022, that the OAIC has a number of other breaches under active investigation.

Its most recent statistics release showed there were five data breaches over the period that impacted at least 1 million people.

“In addition to the Optus and Medibank investigations, the OAIC is investigating the privacy compliance of six entities in relation to data breaches in the health, finance, telecommunications and not for profit sectors,” the office said, without naming all of the parties.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
medibankoaicoptussecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Home Affairs under pressure from ageing IT systems

Home Affairs under pressure from ageing IT systems
Medibank shareholders launch class action

Medibank shareholders launch class action
Bug briefly exposed Service NSW data to other users

Bug briefly exposed Service NSW data to other users
Home Affairs gets no new funding to set up national office for cyber security

Home Affairs gets no new funding to set up national office for cyber security

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?