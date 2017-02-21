Optus loses appeal in $4m attempted murder compo case

Optus has lost its appeal against a $3.9 million compensation ruling that originated with an attempted murder on the balcony of one of its Sydney training centres more than 15 years ago.

In March 2001, Nathaniel George - a call centre contractor attending training at the telco’s Gordon, Sydney office - attempted to throw one of his colleagues off a fourth storey balcony, after having plotted to kill him the night before.

The assailant, who was suspected of being under the influence of drugs or in a psychotic state, punched his victim before being wrestled to the ground by another Optus staff member while his target, Glenn Wright, ran free.

However Wright subsequently sued Optus for damages after he developed post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and social phobia as a result of the incident.

Wright, who did not know his assailant beyond attending the same training course, said Optus breached its duty of care towards him as an effective employee.

His ultimately successful 2009 case hinged on the actions of three Optus staff in attendance, including session trainer Natalie Hedges, who had personally asked him to go up to the fourth floor balcony to see if he could convince the assailant to come indoors.

The original trial judge deemed that it was reasonably foreseeable that Wright was placed in harm’s way when he was asked to approach someone who had been threatening him.

The judge awarded him just over $3.9 million plus costs in a ruling that was upheld by a panel of NSW Supreme Court of Appeal justices late last week, some 16 years after the incident occurred.

Justice Gleeson said Wright's “inability to protect himself from the consequences of Optus' want of reasonable care” arose in a large part from the authority of Hedges, who was in effect his superior at his place of employment when she asked him to go upstairs.

He said Optus was “thereby exercising its control over the workplace” where Wright “was required to attend”.

Of the three judges reviewing the case, two sided with the original ruling, knocking back the appeal albeit with a slight reduction in the sum of the compensation owing to what they called an “arithmetical error” in the original ruling.

Optus now faces a compo bill of a slightly downgraded $3,340,290, plus 95 percent of Wright's court costs.