Optus' first AI chief Samantha Lawson exits

Optus' first dedicated vice president of artificial intelligence, Samantha Lawson, has stepped down after two years in the role, amid a broader restructuring of the telco’s AI strategy.

Samantha Lawson winning the Digital Nation Data & AI Transformation Champion award.

Lawson’s departure comes as Optus moves AI delivery out of its customer success division and integrates it across wider business operations overseen by chief operating officer Kathrine Dyer.

It is understood this aligns with Optus’ efforts to develop AI solutions that span its entire organisation.

Optus head of emerging AI Jesse Arundell, who joined the telco from Commonwealth Bank in December, has now assumed leadership of the division in the role of head of AI solutions and strategy.

“Samantha Lawson decided to leave Optus to pursue new challenges and left the business this month,” Optus said in a statement.

“Sam played an important role in launching Optus' AI strategy, and we wish her well in her next chapter.”

Lawson first joined Optus in April 2023 as vice president of Digital and AI, taking the helm of the company’s newly established AI division, which officially launched in November last year.

iTnews understands that Lawson’s team was primarily responsible for shaping AI strategy and developing customer-facing services, while technical functions such as data and architecture remained under the remit of the IT division.

This week, Lawson was named Data & AI Transformation Champion at the inaugural Digital Nation Awards.

The team, which numbers around 50 people, originally focused on customer-dedicated solutions under the overall leadership of customer success managing director Maurice McCarthy.

According to the Australian Financial Review, McCarthy left the telco in February.