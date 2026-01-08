Optus CTO Tony Baird to depart

Optus' chief technology officer Tony Baird is set to leave the carrier and will hand over the role to Telstra fixed and mobile engineering chief Sri Amirthalingam.

Baird’s exit is the third Optus has announced since late last October – approximately a month after a botched firewall upgrade on the carrier’s network led to emergency call failures linked to at least two fatalities, triggering a parliamentary inquiry.

Other high-profile departures from Optus’ technology leadership ranks include chief information officer Mark Potter, who will exit in March.

It’s not clear exactly when Baird will exit Optus. Amirthalingam, meanwhile, joins Optus this month.

An Optus spokesperson said that Baird and Amirthalingam will work together "during [a] transition period to ensure continuity of leadership across [Optus'] networks division."

Amirthalingam first announced his departure from Telstra on LinkedIn nine months ago. He was replaced by Ashley Hunter as wireless engineering executive in April last year.

Amirthalingam's exit brought to a close a 36-year career with Telstra carrier that started straight out of university.

At the time he wrote that it was time to “embark on a new chapter”, but provided no clues as to what that might be.

“Today, I close the book on this incredible chapter at Telstra, but I do so with excitement for what lies ahead. The next phase of my professional life awaits, and I look forward to embracing new challenges and opportunities that will define the coming decade," he wrote.

“New adventures pending — suspense intended."

Reflecting on his career, Amirthalingam singled out his work on mobility as his “greatest passion”.

He was also bullish about the increased role of satellite in future mobile network deployments.

“As I reflect on what has meant the most to me over the years, three key aspects stand out. First, I have always taken immense satisfaction in the direct impact our work in networks has had on people’s lives.

Whether it was bringing mobile coverage to remote communities through black spot programs or optimising the network at Circular Quay to enhance the experience of millions attending the Vivid festival, I have always strived to ensure that technology serves a meaningful purpose,” he wrote.

Amirthalingam is described as having led "investment strategy, technology roadmap, and planning and construction for Telstra's fixed and mobile networks" in blog posts published by Telstra.

He "helped build and run Telstra’s AMPS, GSM, CDMA, 3G, and LTE networks."