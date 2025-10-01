Optus calls in consultants for mobile network review after Triple Zero failures

By
Follow google news

Appoints US-headquartered firm Kearney.

Optus is bringing on consultancy firm Kearney to "provide additional oversight" for its mobile network in the wake of the outages of its emergency call services.

Optus calls in consultants for mobile network review after Triple Zero failures

The Singtel-owned telco announced it has hired the US-founded consultancy firm to "begin immediate oversight, quality assurance and verification" of its mobile network management and processes.

The decision follows impromptu meetings between Communications Minister Anika Wells, Singtel group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon, Optus CEO Stephen Rue and chairman John Arthur.

Announcing the move, Arthur said Kearney will report directly to Rue and the board.

"We will also cooperate fully and transparently with the Australian Communications and Media Authority’s investigation into this issue," he said in a statement.

"The Optus board... supported by the best external expertise, will undertake the critical reforms to continue to transform the business, and strengthen the Optus mobile network, restoring the confidence and trust of the Australian public," he added.

Arthur also issued another apology "to all those impacted by the 18 September outage".

The crisis talks come a week after an Optus firewall upgrade stopped customers in two states and one territory from reaching Triple Zero services.

The telco is facing multiple separate investigations related to the firewall incident.

One of the questions to be answered is why calls were not routed via other mobile networks during the incidents.

Days later, it experienced another, albeit smaller-scale, incident where nine customers in NSW's Illawarra region could not get through to emergency services.

In response to calls for the resignation of Rue, who ascended to the CEO role 11 months ago, Yuen said on September 30 that it would take time for Rue to transform the telco's ongoing issues.

Yuen, who flew from Singapore to meet with Australian authorities, said: “We brought in Stephen 11 months ago to transform Optus, to really address the issues that we had since 2022-23."

“It is very early days. It takes time to transform a company.”

Singtel is owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
optustelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape

Events

Most Read Articles

US Secret Service seizes New York City SIM farm near UN

US Secret Service seizes New York City SIM farm near UN
Optus says traffic not diverted away from firewall before upgrade

Optus says traffic not diverted away from firewall before upgrade
ACMA proposes digital ID for prepaid mobile SIM verification

ACMA proposes digital ID for prepaid mobile SIM verification
Optus initiates change freeze on "network system"

Optus initiates change freeze on "network system"
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?